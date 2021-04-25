Megan Thee Stallion Announces She’s Taking A Break From Social Media

Sometimes even “Hot Girls” need to cool down to recharge and refocus andis doing just that.Last week, the “Savage” rapper announced that she’s taking a break from social media to give herself time to recharge and prepare for what’s next. She also announced that her management team will take over her social media posts for the time being.

She made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a video showing her virtually submerged in a water tank.

In another post, she shared a video of a computer lab with a message on the screen that was typed out to reveal her upcoming hiatus. “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging!” the message read. “Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle <Meg> has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next. In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach.” She captioned the photo with a simple plug emoji, seemingly indicating the time she’s needing to recharge.

Although the message didn’t reveal a time frame for when Meg would return, she took to Twitter to tell fans that she’ll “be back when it’s time.”

The hiatus comes on the heels of Meg’s big win at the 2021 Grammy Awards last month when she became the first female rapper to win since Lauryn Hill in 1999. She took home three awards that night, including two for her smash hit “Savage,” with Beyoncé.

Meg has also been keeping us up to date with her fitness progress through her #HottieBootCamp, showing a series of workout tips and videos as she commits to healthier eating, living, and an overall lifestyle. Not sure if she’ll continue updating us on her progress during the hiatus, but we can’t wait to see the finished results when it’s all done!

But, while the rapper is on break, her “hotties” promised to hold it down until her return, with one fan tweeting, “the Hotties will hold it down for you…Love You Megan.”