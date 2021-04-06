Rick Ross Says That He And Drake Are Strongly Considering A Joint Album [Video]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross is one of the few MC’s that has a proven chemistry with Drake. During a recent sit down he said that a joint project is not out of the question.

As spotted on Complex the Miami, Florida native conducted an interview with Miasia Symone and MSL Media. There he discussed his new healthcare initiative JetDoc with his partner Tommy Duncan. While most of the conversation centered around why providing low cost healthcare is a priority for the “I Think She Like Me” rapper, the host posed a question that many Rap fans have wondered. “Are we ever going to get a Drake Rick Ross album? Are we going to get that?” Miasia Symone asked. “After our latest release ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle,’ we had that conversation and it’s most definitely under serious consideration” Rozay responded.

Naturally the response took many fans by surprise since their collaborative discography spans over a decade but the two have yet to put something official on the books. Back in 2011 Champagne Papi revealed to XXL he was working on a mixtape called Y.O.L.O. (You Only Live Once) with Rick and even mentioned that they were nearly half way in. “I have been working on a mixtape with Ross. I’ve been working on that for the last couple of weeks. We haven’t really connected because he’s been going through this thing with his health. I’ve been stashing my little beats and verses.”

Drake is assumed to still be working on his new album Certified Lover Boy and has yet to confirm or deny the joint album discussion.

Photo: Jet Doc

