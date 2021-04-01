LAPD Investigating Quavo and Saweetie Elevator Fight, Allegedly

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rappers never really want to be on the radar of the police. Thanks to footage leaking of their violent altercation on an elevator last year, the Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating Quavo and Saweetie.

Earlier this week, footage was revealed of the now-former Hip-Hop power couple scrapping in a hallway and elevator over what looks like a Call Of Duty-branded video game console. Twitter has been debating who was right and wrong ever since, and now apparently LAPD is also interested in what exactly went down.

According to TMZ, the same outlet that shared the footage, the LAPD wants to meet with both Saweetie and Quavo to find out what happened before after what was seen in the video. The authorities are interested in determining if it was a domestic violence incident, which both parties potentially being in the wrong.

In March, Saweetie took to social media to confirm her relationship with the Migos rapper was a wrap. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she said.

While fans were reacting to the announcement confirming his allegedly cheating ways, Quavo responded by tweeting, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that,” he countered. “You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

So far, it’s been radio silence about the elevator altercation footage from both Saweetie and Quavo. Don’t bank on either of them being too chatty when the cops come asking questions.

