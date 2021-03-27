Fashion Nova Teams Up With Lauren London To Support “Women on Top” Initiative

If there’s one thing about Lauren London that we all love, it’s her commitment to supporting women and women empowerment. And this Women’s History Month, she’s taking a major step in her commitment to inspiring women everywhere.

Lauren recently took to Instagram to announce her partnership with popular online retailer Fashion Nova in their “Women On Top” female empowerment initiative. The initiative is led by the retailer’s Fashion Nova Cares division and is committed to giving away $1 million dollars in grants and scholarships to inspiring women throughout the month. Yesterday, the gorgeous actress shared who she’s giving the first donation to, Nipsey Hussle’s younger sister Samantha Smith, who along with DJ Osh Kosh, runs the non-profit The Dreamers Youth Foundation.

“Today I recognize the work of @babyyhairz and @djosh_kosh who will receive a $50,000 donation to their foundation @dreamersyouth,” Lauren said on her Instagram. “May they continue to bring mentorship, empowerment, and healing to the youth of our marginalized communities.”

Samantha took to Instagram to express her gratitude for Lauren and Fashion Nova’s donation, calling the actress her sister. “I wanted to say a huge, huge thank you to my sacred sister, my prayer warrior, my light beam… just my strength, and my rock on the days that I need it,” Samantha said in the 3-minute IGTV video. “And even the days that I didn’t even think I needed it. Just being there for me always. And being that sister that I always wanted and I never had. God put Lauren in my life for so many more reasons than one. So, I’m just so grateful for her.”

Samantha continued explaining Lauren and Fashion Nova Cares’ contribution to her non-profit organization while sharing a bit of insight into what The Dreamers Youth Foundation actually does. “We help Black and Brown kids in marginalized communities tap into their creative selves and expose them to so many creative fields and creative lanes out there,” she explained. “Thank you to Lauren. Thank you to Fashion Nova Cares for stepping up and supporting me, and my endeavors, and what I’m doing. Because these children are our future. They matter the most. I am so passionate about this. I just want to be the person that the little girl in me needed a long time ago.”

This isn’t the first time Fashion Nova has teamed up with a Black woman to support their women empowerment initiative. Earlier this month, the retailer first announced their “Women on Top” partnership with Megan Thee Stallion where they promised to focus on “women empowerment through the donation of funds to help support education, women-owned businesses, female-focused charities, and organizations, and other inspirational women doing great things.” In a statement on philanthropywomen.org, Fashion Nova Founder and CEO Richard Saghian said of the initiative, “we believe the world will be a better place when all women are provided the opportunity to maximize their potential. This program was created to give women greater advantage as they pursue their passions.”

Women supporting women. We love to see it!

