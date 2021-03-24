WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 24, 2021:8 Mass Shootings — Reparations for Its Black Residents — Hospital Under Fire

1. Boulder, CO: The 8th Mass Shooting in Nine Days
What You Need To Know:
For the 8th time in nine days, a mass shooting has occurred in the United States. Authorities define a mass shooting as a shooting that ends in four or more casualties (dead or wounded), excluding the shooter(s).
2. First U.S. City Approves Reparations for Its Black Residents
What You Need To Know:
As discussions for reparations for the descendants of enslaved Africans continue in the wake of racial reckonings, one Chicago suburb is moving forward with its own plan
3. Coronavirus Update: Hospital Under Fire After Giving Vaccines for Underserved Community to Trump Tower Workers
What You Need To Know:
Two hospital executives at Chicago’s Loretto Hospital are being reprimanded for holding COVID-19 vaccine events that gave shots to people located outside its West Side facility.
4. Black Student Forced By Headmaster to Kneel
What You Need To Know:
John Holian, Headmaster of St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Long Island, NY has been placed on temporary leave after a February 25th incident came to light.
5. $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Coming, Should We Be Worried About Debt Collectors?
What You Need To Know:
You may need to protect your impending $1,400 check, as debt collectors could take some of your COVID stimulus funds.
