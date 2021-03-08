Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Rich & More Announced As Performers At 63rd Annual Grammys

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After having its wig pushed back due to COVID-19, we now know who will take the stage for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Next Sunday (Mar.14), the Grammys hosted by Trevor Noah will finally be going down, but, of course, it won’t have the same look as the previous awards show due to the ongoing pandemic. When the curtain rises, it will be audience-free and not at the usual location, the Staples Center, but the star power will be at its usual all-time high.

The Grammys unveiled the list of performances we can look forward to, and it’s a stacked lineup. Hitting the socially distanced stage will be Hip-Hop and R&B’s hottest acts, including Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Rich, Lil Baby, and Doja Cat.

Other performances viewers can look forward to seeing include “alleged rapper” Post Malone, Billie Eilish, BTS, Chris Martin, John Mayer, budding WWE superstar Bad Bunny and more.

Also announced is the Grammys will be paying tribute to independent venues that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted. Workers who helped work at storied iconic locations like Los Angeles’ Troubadour and Hotel Café, in New York City’s the Apollo Theater, and Nashville’s The Station Inn will have the honor of presenting awards throughout the night.

As far as nominations are concerned, “Black Is King” literally. Beyoncé leads the way with nine nominations in eight separate categories, mainly from the visual album experience she exclusively launched on Disney Plus. The Third Ward native is up for record of the year for “Black Parade” and fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix.” Roddy Rich is getting his just-do after taking the world by storm with his single “The Box” off his album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, earned six nominations.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS live Sunday, Mar. 14, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

