Charlamange Tha God Crowns Rapsody The Best Rapper In The Game

Over the years Charlamagne Tha God has been known for giving hot takes and controversial opinions such as the Drake era being over and saying Lakeith Stanfield needs help.

Now the Breakfast Club co-host is turning some heads by proclaiming that Rapsody is the best rapper out in the game right now. Tha God gave his somewhat surprising opinion (he is a lyricist kinda guy) while he The Breakfast Club was interviewing OG Hip-Hop artist turned author, Sister Souljah. With her latest book Life After Death hitting shelves in book stores across the globe, Sister Souljah zoomed into the Hip-Hop morning show to speak about her book and it’s significance.

After Sister Soulja spoke about the female artists in the game that her nieces can look up to, Charlamagne mentioned Rapsody as one of those MC’s that up and coming young ladies can look to for inspiration.

“I think you would really like Rapsody Sister Souljah… She’s from North Carolina. I think you would really really really dig her. She’s a huge huge fan of the Coldest Winter Ever (True lyricist). I think she’s the best rapper out. Period.”

We’re lowkey surprised Sister Soulja hasn’t heard any material from the Eve artist. She’s been bodying tracks like Jesse Owens for a hot minute now. She did say she’d give her a listen now so it’ll be interesting to see what she thinks of the MC from NC.

Check out the full interview below and let us know if you think Charlamagne Tha God has a point or if y’all consider someone else the best rapper in the game today.

