Chloe x Halle Take On Futuristic Fashion In ‘Ungodly Hour’ Video

Chloe x Halle just dropped a fashion-forward music video for the title track from their hit album “Ungodly Hour” and it’s honestly everything.

The video immediately takes us straight to the future, opening with a scene of the sisters dressed in futuristic-looking blue vinyl outfits that resemble some sort of future utopian paradise. They’re in what looks like a dark, scientific laboratory while electric currents float around as they pose, dance, and sing the song’s popular lyrics. The Bailey sisters then shift into a super sexy scene where the ladies are laying in a shallow pool, wearing leather bedazzled nude bodysuits as they roll around and remind us all that they are indeed grown up now.

Chloe then transitioned into possibly my favorite look of hers ever, wearing a long, waist-length braid, a shoulder-baring sparkling bodysuit, and a headpiece that served as earrings, nose rings, and jewelry all in one. She posted a few BTS pics from the shoot to her Instagram page, captioning the photo, “what should my villain name be? ”

Meanwhile, Halle got to serve face and body during her solo shot, wearing a crop top and matching skirt while she danced in a red-light backdrop. She also shared a BTS photo from the shoot to her Instagram page, where she struck a model pose, captioning the image, “silently judging you … ”

The sci-fi style visual first debuted earlier this week on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and has been the topic of discussion ever since. Check out the Alfred Marroquín-directed video below.

A new “Chrome Edition” version of the “Ungodly Hour” album was released on Friday, February 26. A vinyl version of the album is also available now.

