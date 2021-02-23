WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 23, 2021: 500K+ Covid-19 Deaths — Ahmaud Arbery — Deathbed Confession

1. Five Years Later, Judge Garland Appears Before Senate Committee

What You Need To Know:

Federal Judge Merrick Garland returns today for the second and final day of his confirmation hearing as Attorney General of the United States before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

2. Deathbed Confession By Former NYPD Officer Raises New Questions in Malcolm X Murder

What You Need To Know:

More than 50 years after the death of Malcolm X, a letter written by a former undercover New York Police Department officer alleges the agency, along with the FBI, were responsible for the assassination of the leader.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden Marks 500K Covid-19 Deaths As Lawmakers Push Stimulus Bill

What You Need To Know:

Just over a year into the pandemic and about a month into President Biden’s administration, Covid-19 has claimed the lives of over half a million Americans.

4. One Year After Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder, the Trial is Moving Forward

What You Need To Know:

It was just a year ago today that 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery took a jog in the Saltillo Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia. But somehow February 23, 2020 was different.

5. Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Reaches $1 Billion Valuation In Lingerie Equity

What You Need To Know:

Fashion, culture and private equity have collided with Rihanna’s successful Savage x Fenty hitting another major milestone by raising its $115 million Series B funding round at a $1 billion valuation.

