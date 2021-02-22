On the latest episode of MIX IT UP ATL, DJ Sense breaks down the Aphiliates rise to fame in Atlanta with Gangsta Grillz, songs that helped make his name famous, touring with Lil Jon and more! Check out the interview below…

Mix It Up ATL: DJ Sense Details How Gangsta Grillz Mixtapes Came About was originally published on hotspotatl.com

