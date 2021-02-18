Prince Markie Dee From The Fat Boys, Dies At 52

Prince Markie Dee born Mark Anthony Morales was 1/3 of The Fat Boys. It was confirmed Thursday, February 18th that he passed away at the age of 52.

He will live on forever in 1980 classics like the films Krush Groove and Disorderlies. Prince Markie Dee was joined by Buff Love and Kool Rock Ski as the other members of The Fat Boys. Buff Love passed away in 1995.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.

Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Prince Markie Dee.

