WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 16, 2021: Trump Investigation Continues — Activists Call on Biden — Arrested at White House

1. Trump Acquitted, But the Investigation Continues…

What You Need To Know:

Saturday’s acquittal of Donald Trump in the historic second impeachment trial, may not be the end of holding him responsible for the U.S. Capitol attack or stopping him in the future.

2. Two Arrested at White House Checkpoint with Loaded Weapons, Letter for Biden

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, Secret Service agents near the White House arrested an armed woman after she claimed she had a letter for President Joe Biden.

3. Coronavirus Update: Activists Call on Biden to Earmark Relief Funds Exclusively for Black Businesses

What You Need To Know:

Black civil rights activists and business leaders are calling on the Biden administration to include targeted funding for Black-owned businesses in the next coronavirus relief package

4. Black Graduate Student Threatened With Expulsion for Social Media Posts

What You Need To Know:

27-year-old Kimberly Diei, a Black pharmacy graduate student at the University of Tennessee, has filed a lawsuit against the school after being faced with expulsion in September 2020 for posting photos on social media.

5. Citi’s $2.5 Billion Bond Issuance Levels Up With Black-Owned Firms

What You Need To Know:

Wall Street giant Citigroup is exclusively working with four Black-owned investment firms for a strategic $2.5 billion bond issuance.

