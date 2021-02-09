Arts & Entertainment
Mary Wilson, Co-Founder Of “The Supremes,” Dead At 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of the legendary singing trio, “The Supremes,” has passed away. In a statement, Wilson’s longtime publicist Jay Schwartz said she passed at her home in Henderson, Nevada. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Wilson began her career alongside Diana Ross and Florence Ballard as The Primettes in 1959. After signing with Berry Gordy and Motown Records, the rest became music history. The Supremes became the most successful group in the ’60s with iconic songs such as “Stop! In the name of Love,” “Baby Love” and more. The Supremes were the most successful group in the 60s with 12 number 1 singles and still rates as the Number one female recording group of all time according to Billboard.

After Ross left the group for a solo career, Wilson continued to lead the Supremes until they disbanded in 1977.

In a statement, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy said “I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes … She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed.

 

Mary Wilson was 76 years old.

