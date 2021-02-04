DL Hughley Show
Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses ‘Apologies’ To Escape Accountability For Her Actions

The QAnon conspiracy theorist still enjoys the support of her Republican colleagues.

Apparently, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not above saying sorry, she just prefers to do it behind closed doors. News reports mention Greene apologized to her Republican colleagues in a private meeting for spreading false conspiracy theories but remains defiant in public, instead only expressing regret during a speech on the House floor Thursday.

The solidarity and defiance in supporting Greene stand in stark comparison to the response from House Republicans to calls from Black lawmakers to address white supremacy

As Rep. Jamaal Bowman pointed out in a tweet, House Republicans booed Rep. Cori Bush while she spoke on the House floor last month, ignoring any rules of decorum and respect. Bush called on the 117th Congress to “legislate in defense of Black lives” and root out white supremacy in the White House.

As NewsOne previously reported, House Republicans also tried to deflect attention away from Greene’s antics by renewing attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar. In March 2019, the House broadly condemned “all forms of hate” after Democrats Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib were railroaded for allegedly anti-Semitic comments while Republicans simultaneously tolerated and supported hateful rhetoric from the president. 

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy himself was called out for anti-Semitism in a post about Democratic presidential candidates Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer as well as philanthropist George Soros. McCarthy attempted to distance Republicans from Greene’s prior comments and conspiracies but he was supportive of efforts to oppose Biden’s election victory before the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Notorious for distorting information, Greene continues to position herself as the victim of a “mob” when she’s the one who helped incite a mob. Her claims of cancel culture trying to destroy her only distract from Greene’s behavior since her election and while running for Congress in Georgia’s 6th and then 14th Congressional Districts. 

Revelations of Greene’s prior social media posts may be new to national audiences, but some Georgians are quite familiar with her antics. Even before her election, Greene was a prominent proponent of QAnon and other conspiracy theories. 

Prior to announcing her candidacy for the 6th Congressional District GOP primary, Greene live-streamed herself harassing attendees and their children at a Drag Queen Storytime event in Alpharetta.  

Greene is the queen of pushing out apologies to save face. Last June, in an attempt to appease Republican supporters who began distancing themselves from her antics, she issued a statement framing Republicans and Christian Conservatives as victims, citing Reps. Steve Scalise and Liz Cheney as examples. 

False equivalencies in this moment create an escape route for Republicans to avoid accountability for their actions over the last few months. Framing the current debate over Greene as a partisan battle ignores the role she has played in attempts to destabilize the U.S. government.

Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.

Last week's attack at the Capitol did not go unnoticed by the millions of Black people who watched those domestic terrorists evade culpability for their parade of white rage and violence. In the days following, a growing number of members of the mob have met their consequences, detained and arrested over the complicit participation in one of the most shocking displays of treasonous cowardice in American history. Social media users are composing detailed threads that show videos of certain mob members being promptly escorted straight to jail. https://twitter.com/NotAlexis/status/1348441244389801984?s=20 https://twitter.com/repools/status/1348586541552201728?s=20 Federal law enforcement officials are bringing forth charges and actively searching for those who can be identified using social media videos and have also launched a murder probe into the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. He suffered cardiac arrest in his last moments and was possibly exposed to a chemical agent, according to Fox 5 DC. A second officer committed suicide in the wake of the attacks. According to a recently published story in the Associated Press, at least 90 people have been arrested from the violent mob comprised of mostly white supremacists and nationalists. The group assembled in Washington to contest the Electoral College vote, which weeks earlier proclaimed Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Their intent was to invoke violence and even death in the name of their leader Trump, who urged them to march to the Capitol. The pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol calling for "the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence," the new target of Trump's rage before his social media accounts were shuttered. AP reporters also uncovered death threat warnings issued towards Speaker Pelosi and urges to mask their appearances by using Blackface, issuing wrongly worded elements of a sacred Muslim prayer. https://twitter.com/rtraister/status/1348466716007936002?s=20 Police also recovered pipe bombs, assault rifles and ammunition in close proximity to the Capitol. But it goes without saying that true confusion relayed over the officer's capability in using restraint in terms of the mob, the same group of people who override the call of the Black Lives Matter movement with "Blue Likes Matter," or "All Lives Matter."

