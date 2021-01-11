Charlie Sykes Called Lindsey Graham Donald Trump’s “Fluffer”, Allegedly

For the past few years Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has been getting all the slander for brown-nosing Donald Trump every chance he’s given. But conservative talk show host Charlie Sykes took things a step further and referred to Graham as Donald Trump’s personal penile concierge.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

During an interview on Joy Reid’s The ReidOut on MSNBC, the OG conservative Republican went for Lindsey’s jugular when talking about Graham’s enabling of Trump’s worst impulses and said Lindsey Graham “has been Donald Trump’s fluffer for the last four years.” Knowing the connotation behind the reference, Johnson burst out in laughter while Sykes continued to make his point.

So – Charlie Sykes called Lindsey Graham “Donald Trump's FLUFFER for the last four years.” Peep Jason Johnson’s reaction…pic.twitter.com/L84ynunY0M — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 9, 2021

For those who aren’t aware of what a “fluffer” is, the word refers to a profession in the porno business in which someone is actually employed to keep a porn star’s penis erect in-between shooting scenes. Yes, that’s a thing.

While Syke’s made a valid, yet slanderous point, Lindsey Graham’s rumored homosexuality made the metaphor that much more pointed. Just google “Lady G” and see what we’re talking about, allegedly.

Knowing what he meant when he called Graham a “fluffer,” Leslie Jones reveled in the moment as we all did.

Joy’s guests Are going H.A.M! pic.twitter.com/IWzHJ8qcrs — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 9, 2021

Best believe that’s not the last time we hear anyone refer to Lindsey Graham as a “fluffer.” It’s too spot-on at this point—again, allegedly.

Do y’all think Charlie Sykes went too far or was correct to make the comment that he made? Let us know in the comments.

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Charlie Sykes Called Lindsey Graham Donald Trump’s “Fluffer”, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: