Lecrae Responds To Man Who Said He “Should Never Be Allowed” To Perform in Church [VIDEO]

Back in December 2020, Lecrae campaigned for Pastor Raphael Warnock who ended up winning the race for Senate in Georgia and is a pro-choice Democrat. For that reason, Turning Point USA (a conservative student group) founder Charlie Kirk said Lecrae “should never be allowed” to perform in Christian churches.

Kirk, who is the author of The MAGA Doctrine, spoke on the matter at Pastor Jack Hibbs’ Calvary Chapel Chino church last week, according to ChristianPost.com, saying:

“You have the Christian rapper, Lecrae, who comes out and campaigns for Raphael Warnock, the pro-abortion advocate…That’s the guy who we’re listening to on K-LOVE, who we’re supposed to look up to, who, in my personal opinion, should never be allowed to perform at another church after advocating for Raphael Warnock…Lecrae, who’s a Christian rapper, he wanted to be loved and accepted by the Democratic power establishment more than standing up for truth, the pro-abortion Raphael Warnock…While I hold no personal animosity toward Lecrae—and would be happy to discuss the issue with him privately—the scriptures are incredibly clear that we are ‘fearfully and wonderfully made’ and that God ‘formed us in our inmost being’ and ‘knit us together in our mother’s womb…Senator Warnock calls himself a ‘pro-choice pastor’ and that makes him complicit in the genocide of nearly 400,000 black babies that are killed every year in America alone. Lecrae nevertheless decided to publicly campaign for this man and I find that morally incompatible with our Christian faith. I stand by what I said.”

Lecrae addressed the comments in a chat with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay of the higher Learning Podcast, calling Kirk’s comments “sad.”

“What it tells me is you haven’t done the research to understand why black people vote in the way they do and you taking this higher moral ground as it pertains to pro-life as if babies in a womb are more important than Tamir Rice outside the womb,” he said. “You got the higher moral ground? How about we care about it all and we’ll make the decisions in the midst of everything going on that we feel like best suits our situation and our circumstances. Give people the freedom to do that.”

Lecrae continued: “I don’t think people see the amount of racist rhetoric that comes out they mouth when they try to cancel…Even on a spiritual level, it’s like bro, who are you? You can’t cancel God’s plans. If God wants to use me, He’s going to use me. What are you talking about? You can’t stop the hand of God. If God don’t want to use me, then cool. But if He do, He do.”

Watch Lecrae’s full commentary here below.

