WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 1, 2021: Federal Mask Mandate — Pandemic Home Loss — Florida Teen Suffering Injuries

1. Donald Trump: Out With the Old Impeachment Defense Team, In With the New

What You Need To Know:

With just over one week before Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is scheduled to begin, as many as five lawyers have resigned from the Trump legal team.

2. Biden Nominee Pledges to Do Whatever It Takes to Prevent Pandemic Home Loss

What You Need To Know:

Former Congressional Black Caucus Chair Marcia Fudge has promised, if confirmed as Housing Secretary in the Biden administration, “Whatever it takes, we cannot afford to allow people in the midst of the pandemic to be put in the streets.”

3. Coronavirus Update: Federal Mandate Requires Mask Wearing on All Public Transportation Nationwide

What You Need To Know:

The Centers for Disease Control announced a federal mandate that will require people to wear a face covering while using any form of public transportation, including buses, trains, taxis, airplanes, boats, subways or ride-share vehicles.

4. Florida Teen Suffering Injuries and Depression After Being Body Slammed By School Resource Officer

What You Need To Know:

Taylor Bracey, a 16-year-old student at Liberty High School in Kissimmee, Florida, has suffered memory loss, headaches, blurry vision, depression, and sleep deprivation after being body slammed by school resource officer Deputy Ethan Fournier as he was attempting to break up a fight between Taylor and another student.

5. Sephora’s Planning To Double Down On Black Owned Brands

What You Need To Know:

Beauty retailer Sephora, owned by European conglomerate Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY -2.42%) plans to double the assortment of Black-owned brands to 16 by the end of the year.

