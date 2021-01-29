WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 29, 2021: Impeachment or Censure? — Obamacare to Be Reopened — Roz Brewer, Makes History

1. Impeachment or Censure?

The U.S. Congress and Senate are moving toward the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. In a formal ceremony this week, nine House members informed the Senate that they are prepared to prosecute the former president for “incitement to insurrection.”

2. Black Female Exec, Roz Brewer, Makes History, Highlighting Long-Standing Problems in Corporate America

Starbucks executive Rosalind “Roz” Brewer has been tapped to head drugstore pharmacy chain Walgreens. As the company’s new CEO, Brewer will become the only Black woman leading a Fortune 500 company in the U.S.

3. Coronavirus Update: Obamacare to Be Reopened to Help the Uninsured During the Pandemic

President Biden signed an executive order yesterday to reopen HealthCare.gov for a special sign-up opportunity for people in need of insurance coverage. An estimated 5 million to 10 million people have lost insurance coverage due to layoffs during the pandemic.

4. Rapper Lil Baby Hosts Coat Drive in Houston

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby went to Houston, Texas January 26 and partnered up with Change Happens to host a coat drive, where he helped to deliver over 1,000 coats to over 350 families.

5. Long Drive: Black Golfers Should Have A Bigger Stake In The $13 Billion Sector

The shortage of Black golfers at the game’s highest level is an unexpected development, considering Tiger Woods’ decades-long dominance and the fact that there are an estimated 1.4 million recreational African American players in the country.

