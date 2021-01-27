Willie Moore Jr Show
Kierra Sheard Debuts Song With Karen Clark Sheard, Opens Up About Married Life & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Kierra Sheard called in today to debut her new song “Somethings Got To Break” featuring her mom, Karen Clark Sheard. In between discussing the collaboration, the newlywed singer also dished on the married life and managing finances. Listen up top!
was originally published on getuperica.com

