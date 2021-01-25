As if rocking Ivy Park doesn’t make you cool enough, Beyonce is turning up the chill factor with her new Icy Park collection. That’s right, scrape the bottom of your Beyonce contingency fund because their’s another big Ivy Park drop on the horizon.

And she brought along some fun faces for the campaign. Self-proclaimed “Ice Daddy” Gucci Mane (because what would an icy event be without the Brrr rapper?) and Hailey Bieber appear in the visuals. Gucci looks clean in a winter white sweatsuit with three stripes while Haley flexes in a pink Ivy Park two-piece in a set of photos while. Beyonce is a whole vibe in a white jumpsuit with fur hat, Ivy Park x Adidas boot and elbow length gloves.

Bey is adding a new layer to athleisure and turning our streetwear into slope-ready fits. According to Yahoo.com, the collection also includes “five new styles of shoes including an update to the Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleek sneakers as well as a brand-new Super Sleek Boot.”

The announcement sent the Bey hive into hyper mode and Icy Park was soon trending on Twitter.

As with most all Ivy Park drops, there’s limited information about what pieces we can expect from the collection, but we know Beyonce always gives some bangin’ hip-hugging jumpsuits, plenty of spandex, staple accessories like belts and caps and two-piece sweatsuits in cool colors. With Ivy Park being unisex and size-inclusive, we’re she has something for every shape and style persona.

Icy Park is the third installation from Beyonce’s Ivy Park x adidas collections. Can’t wait to see the Ivy Park unboxings for this collection!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Beyonce Teases New Icy Park Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: