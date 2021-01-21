News
Congress Grants Waiver For Lloyd Austin To Become First Black Secretary Of Defense

The retired 4-star Army general has been retired for fewer than the seven years required for secretaries of defense.

UPDATED: 7:25 p.m. ET, Jan. 21 —

Congress voted Thursday to approve granting a waiver to Joe Biden‘s pick for Secretary of Defense, setting the stage for Lloyd Austin to become the first Black person to lead that federal agency. The next step is for the U.S. Senate to confirm his nomination.

The 67-year-old retired Army general’s selection by then President-elect Biden caused a mini-bipartisan controversy because he has only been retired for fewer than five years. The law stipulates that secretaries of defense must have established at least seven years of being a civilian, which meant that Congress would need to grant him a waiver to be considered by the Senate — a move that was not guaranteed.

There were 15 Democrats among the 78 U.S. Representatives who voted against granting Lloyd the waiver. California Rep. Katie Porter, a powerful Democrat, was one of them.

Democrats were highly resentful of when Donald Trump‘s Defense nominee Gen. James Mattis was given a waiver and ultimately confirmed to the cabinet position in 2017.  Granting a waiver to Austin may be seen as hypocrisy and could be used as political capital against Democrats, a truth that likely prompted those 15 votes.

“I voted no on a waiver for Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as Defense Secretary,” Porter tweeted after the vote. “Civilian control of the military is one of our founding principles, and more transparent and thorough debate in the House was needed before green lighting a recently retired general to head the Pentagon.”

Members of “The Squad,” a group of progressive Democrats led by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also voted no.

Democratic Connecticut Rep. Chris Murphy tweeted that now was not the time to play politics considering the urgency of the moment America is faced with.

“The internal security threat the U.S. faces right now is serious. We need a Secretary of Defense on the job immediately. I will vote to confirm Lloyd Austin and grant him a waiver, and I urge other Senators to do the same,” Murphy tweeted before the vote was held.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was instantly one of the leading Senate Democrats who came out against granting Austin a waiver when he was nominated early last month.

“I opposed a waiver for Gen. Mattis, and I will oppose a waiver for Gen. Austin,” Warren said Dec. 9. “I don’t think we ought to be doing these waivers.”

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Montana Sen. Jon Tester, both Democrats, also expressed similar sentiments at the time.

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the top-ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, previously suggested Biden designate another nominee instead of Austin.

“I think the preference would be for someone who is not recently retired,” he said.

Biden laid out a compelling argument in an op-ed for the Atlantic for why Austin should be an exception to the rule. He lauded Austin’s use of “diplomacy” instead of destruction in being the primary architect for both the U.S. military’s drawdown in Iraq as well as designing and executing “the campaign that ultimately beat back ISIS, helping to build a coalition of partners and allies from more than 70 countries who worked together to overcome a common enemy.”

Biden called Austin “the person we need in this moment” and said Congress should grant him a waiver just like it did with Mattis.

“Given the immense and urgent threats and challenges our nation faces, he should be confirmed swiftly,” Biden wrote.

Biden repeated those calls when introducing Austin as his Defense secretary-designate during a press conference touting his national security team.

Austin credited previous pioneering Black military members for his nomination, including the Buffalo Soldiers, the Tuskegee Airmen, Gen. Colin Powell and Henry O. Flipper, the first African American to graduate from West Point. Austin and Flipper are both from Thomasville, Georgia.

Austin also addressed the elephant in the room.

Speaking about the “important distinction” between “General Austin” and “Lloyd Austin” the retired civilian, Austin tried to allay concerns about having any conflict of interest while serving as secretary of defense.

“I come to this new role as a civilian leader,” he said. “With military experience, to be sure, but also with a deep appreciation for maintaining civilian control of the defense department.”

He said he would surround himself with career civil servants and ensure there is “meaningful civilian oversight.”

The controversy came as Biden vowed to have a presidential cabinet that “looks like America.” He has more than made good on that promise, what with multiple Black and brown people as well as women being selected for key roles within his administration.

Many of those people already tapped to be a part of the Biden-Harris administration will be the first Black people to serve in those roles. Biden ran down the list of historical firsts during which Austin broke racial barriers in case anyone forgot.

“He was the first African American general officer to lead an Army corps in combat and the first African American to command an entire theater of war; if confirmed, he will be the first African American to helm the Defense Department—another milestone in a barrier-breaking career dedicated to keeping the American people secure,” Biden reminded.

[caption id="attachment_4078092" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Alex Wong / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:50 p.m. ET, Jan. 15, 2021: The promise to have a cabinet that “looks like America” has been more than kept by Joe Biden. In fact, it’s been all but a mandate as the president-elect is set to have the most diverse group of executive branch leaders and presidential advisers in U.S. history. And while history is being made on a number of fronts for the esteemed group - a record number of women have been named, for instance -- Biden’s commitment to making it a point of emphasis to designate Black people for powerful and influential positions has been nothing short of impressive. Oh, did we mention that Biden also has the shrewd political -- and legal -- expertise of a Black woman vice president to lean on? Kamala Harris is expected to play an outsized role in Biden’s administration in a departure from the subtle functions traditionally expected from vice presidents. Biden had to fill more than four dozen roles, from his chief of staff through the U.S. attorney general, neither of whom is Black. But at the same time, Biden has put multiple Black people in a position to make history and work in capacities that, if done well, can not only make a serious difference but will also do so at a time when their consequential roles are arguably needed more than ever by the U.S. government. [caption id="attachment_4078091" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty[/caption] In other words, Biden didn’t just nominate another Black person to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, an office that many presidents have relegated to African Americans. Yes, did name a Black person to lead HUD. But reduce his choice would be short-sighted in this particular case -- especially since he named one of the most impressive Black leaders America has today. Marcia Fudge is no Ben Carson. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. And for all the Black people Biden nominated for Biden’s cabinet or named as his top advisers, there were many, many others who were also under consideration. Household names like Stacey Abrams, whose voting rights organization Fair Fight's groundwork in Georgia helped flipping the state blue for the first time in 30 years with election results that all but sewed up Biden's historic election. She is also widely credited with helping to secure this month’s runoff elections that gave Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate. However, it’s been reported she has her sights set on avenging her gubernatorial loss in 2018 when she fell victim to a massive Republican-led voter suppression effort. Other familiar names of Black people Biden reportedly considered for his cabinet include, but certainly were not limited to Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. But Biden also reportedly considered Black people for high-profile jobs despite their lack of immediate name recognition.  For instance, Darrell Blocker, who has more than 30 of experience in the U.S. intelligence community, specializes in counterterrorism, security and intelligence, with a focus on Africa, Iran and North Korea, and has served in 10 foreign countries. He could have easily been nominated for CIA director. And Raphael Bostic, the first African American president of one of the 12 Federal Reserve regional banks, is certainly qualified to lead the Treasury Department. Biden ultimately decided to go with other, equally qualified choices for those two cabinet positions. But he did name a Black Treasury deputy. There was a little controversy over Biden's decision for who to lead the Department of Agriculture (USDA), which has been accused of ignoring Black farmers' pleas for federal assistance. Civil rights activists described Biden's choice of Tom Vilsack, a white man who served in that same role under Obama, as a snub to Shirley Sherrod, the Black woman and former Agriculture employee who Vilsack fired under unfortunate circumstances. [caption id="attachment_4078051" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Mark Wilson / Getty[/caption] Sherrod, who served as the USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development, was fired after Vilsack viewed a nefariously edited 38-second video clip provided by Andrew Breitbart — for whom the racist, right-wing online news site is named — during an address she gave to the NAACP that was presented to seem like she refused federal assistance to a white farmer because of the color of his skin. The full, unedited video was later published showing that Sherrod actually told the audience she was able to use the encounter as a learning mechanism in the broader context of race relations and felt even more compelled to help the white farmer. Sherrod rebuffed offers from Vilsack and Obama to reinstate her employment in a role that was in a completely different capacity from the one she had been working. In was in that context that Biden still decided Vilsack was the best candidate for the job. With that said, Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. That has continued since his election, including with his transition team that is stacked with Black policy leaders. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Could Biden have named Black folks? Of course. Did he leave Black folks hanging with his cabinet picks, though? That's a question this writer cannot answer. But perhaps the below list of Black people shaping up to be a key part of Biden’s historic administration can.

