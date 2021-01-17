Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is kicking off 2021 with a huge win after landing a starring role in the new comedy Assisted Living.

According to Variety, the “WAP” rapper is set to star in the Paramount comedy as the lead character “Amber”, a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Paramount won rights to the film, which is based on an original spec script by This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun, in a competitive bidding war in the spring of 2019. As for Cardi, the Hip-Hop heavyweight got her start in television on the VH1 reality show “Love and Hip-Hop,” which she appeared on from 2015 to 2017. Cardi B also served as a judge on Netflix’s unscripted music competition series “Rhythm + Flow, alongside fellow rap colleagues Chance the Rapper and T.I., who also executive produced the show.

After breaking the seal on TV, Bardi stepped made her move to film with her feature film debut opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer in the hit “Hustlers,” the 2019 crime drama about strippers who turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clientele.

Cardi’s movie reach is getting longer after news broke that she also secured a role in the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, “F9.” For those needing their Cardi fix, the “Press” rapper has been stepping out of her comfort zone with the Facebook series “Cardi Tries”, check out a few clips from the show below.

Cardi B Tapped To Star In Paramount Comedy ‘Assisted Living’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

