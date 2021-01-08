Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tracy Chapman’s lawyer game is clearly proper. The beloved folk singer is getting a cool $450,000 from Nicki Minaj because of her copyright lawsuit against the Queens rapper.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that instead of going to trial, Minaj will fork over the cash for sampling Chapman’s “Baby Can I Hold You” for a song called “Sorry” without proper permission.

On Thursday (Jan. 7), documents reportedly made public revealed that Chapman accepted Minaj’s offer to settle. A trial was set for later this year.

Interestingly, Minaj’s song never even got a proper release, but Chapman wasn’t having it when the song leaked, initially getting played by Funkmaster Flex on NYC radio station Hot 97. Chapman filed her suit in October 2018.

Apparently, Chapman is also famed for refusing to let other artists sample her work. Minaj’s camp persisted in trying to get the song “Baby Can I Hold You” licensed for use. However, Chapman was adamant in her refusal and only filed the suit after the song crept onto the Internet soon after Funk Flex gave it a whirl.

That was one costly record spin for Nicki Minaj.

“I am glad to have this matter resolved and grateful for this legal outcome which affirms that artists’ rights are protected by law and should be respected by other artists,” said Chapman via a statement. “I was asked in this situation numerous times for permission to use my song; in each instance, politely and in a timely manner, I unequivocally said no. Apparently Ms. Minaj chose not to hear and used my composition despite my clear and express intentions.”

As much as Nicki Minaj raps about living that luxury life, we trust she can afford the bill.

Tracy Chapman Wins $450K From Nicki Minaj To Settle Copyright Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com