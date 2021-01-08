Taraji P. Henson Breaks Down Discussing Murder of Her Son’s Father

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The latest episode of Facebook Watch’s newest talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, is now available!

In this week’s episodes, Taraji and Tracie discuss grief and loss after unexpected death. On Monday’s episode, rapper Asian Doll spoke about the loss of her ex-boyfriend King Von, and Obasi Jackson, shared how he is handling the unexpected death of his brother, rapper Pop Smoke.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On this episode, therapist Sierra Hillsman walks Tracie and Taraji through the stages of grief and importance of forgiveness, and Taraji shares her own raw and emotional experience with handling the sudden death of her son’s father.

Title: Shock Grief and How to Cope

Shock Grief and How to Cope Description: Taraji suffers an emotional breakdown while sharing her story of working through the grief of suddenly losing her son’s father. Therapist Sierra Hillsman helps with tools on how to work through the grief of losing someone suddenly.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: