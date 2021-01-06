WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 6, 2021: Warnock Claims Senate Victory — Showdown on Capitol Hill — No Charges in Jacob Blake Case

1. Georgia Democrats Make Other States Blue, With Envy

What You Need To Know:

Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock is the next U.S. Senator from Georgia. He will be the first African American Senator from the state of Georgia.

2. Showdown on Capitol Hill As Lawmakers Meet to Certify Electoral College Votes

What You Need To Know:

Today, lawmakers are set to certify the Electoral College votes, making Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States.

3. Coronavirus Update: Oregon Sued for Fund Helping Black Residents and Businesses During Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

As Black residents in Oregon suffered disproportionately from the effects of Covid-19 and Black-owned businesses struggled to stay afloat in the early days of the pandemic, lawmakers in the state made a bold move to right the wrongs of racial discrimination and its affects that is still being felt today.

4. No Charges in Shooting of Jacob Blake Has City of Kenosha on Edge

What You Need To Know:

Yesterday, Kenosha, Wisconsin District Attorney Michael Gravely announced that the officers will not face charges in the shooting of 29-year-old African American man Jacob Blake.

5. Reebok’s $2.4 Billion Price Tag Brings Hip-Hop & Sports Moguls To The Table

What You Need To Know:

Reebok may be getting a new owner, as its German sportswear parent company Adidas looks to offload the household name brand.

Also On Black America Web: