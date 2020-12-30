WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 30, 2020: Bill May Fracture Republicans — Qualifying For The Next Stimulus — Cope with Pandemic Stress

1. Stimulus Increase Bill May Fracture Republicans

What You Need To Know:

With an eye on their political futures, Georgia’s U.S. Senators have announced their support for an increase in stimulus checks. Locked in close runoff elections, Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have said they are willing to vote for increases.

2. Why Having a Pet May Be the Best Way to Cope with Pandemic Stress

What You Need To Know:

When the pandemic first hit U.S. soil and the nation was locked down, many of us struggled with isolation. Being quarantined or separated from loved ones can have devastating effects on our mental and physical health. But during the pandemic, many people have found solace in animals, even in watching cute puppy videos online.

3. Coronavirus Update: Who Won’t Be Receiving a Second Stimulus Check

What You Need To Know:

After Trump’s signing of the latest $900 billion stimulus bill to help cash-strapped Americans during the ongoing pandemic, many should be on the lookout for second stimulus checks. However, millions more may be among the groups who don’t qualify for the payment.

4. Google Fires Another Leading Black Female Employee

What You Need To Know:

Google fired a second top Black female employee, Diversity Recruiter April Christina Curley, in September. Announcement of Curley’s firing follows the termination of Timnit Gebru, co-leader of Google’s Ethical Artificial Intelligence team, who was fired after sending an internal email detailing the treatment of employees who are minorities, especially Black women.

5. It’s Time For Black-Owned Restaurants To Issue “Dining Bonds”

What You Need To Know:

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Black and brown restaurant owners were on the rise. In order to combat COVID-19, many restaurants have begun to issue “dining bonds”, which work like discounted gift cards that can be purchased now and redeemed for a higher value no earlier than a specified later date to stay afloat.

