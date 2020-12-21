Michelle Williams Announces The Passing Of Her Father At 68

There was no telling how we’d all make out in this unprecedented, whirlwind of a year. Sadly, for Michelle Williams it’s ending on a sad note as she announced the passing of her father, Dennis Williams.

In an Instagram post, Williams wrote: “I just don’t know what to say or where to start. Daddy, you fought harder than those of us that are in good health! For 15 years, you FOUGHT!!! You truly outlived moments where we thought you wouldn’t make it!! Mommy said last night she sang songs to you and you looked so content and had a look of peace in your eyes. You weren’t in any pain either!! The Lord took you in his arms this morning and I’m so thankful that you are resting in Him!!! I love you Daddy!!!! Nov 13, 1952-Dec 20, 2020.”

Dennis was 68 years-old.

Michelle has shared before that her father has battled health issues since 2005. As an ambassador for the American Heart Association’s “Power to End Stroke” campaign, Williams was personally inspired to speak out because of her father. Who had a stroke 15 years ago due to “smoking, diabetes, and an unhealthy diet.” Her grandmother had a stroke the following year during an outpatient procedure.

Her family’s history of health issues made it important to lend her voice to the cause of heart health.

“I am bringing awareness to people so that strokes can be prevented. Let’s take care of ourselves. The first step is knowledge about your health.”

Williams has taken all aspects of her health into her own hands, openly sharing and speaking about her battle with depression for years now.

This year, she announced that in March of 2021, she would be releasing a book called Checking In : How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours.

In speaking about the book, which has become a #1 seller in the topic of depression, Williams wrote on Instagram:

“I went ahead and shared parts of my life that may be considered too much information BUT I can’t act like life hasn’t come with some challenges! It makes me more thankful for the wins!!”

As a companion piece to the book, Michelle is also launching a podcast with the same name “Checking In” in 2021. It’s already been dubbed one of next year’s most anticipated by Oprah Magazine.

Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson has already expressed her condolences for Williams’ loss on Instagram: “My Belle , I am so sorry !!! Your dad was a true warrior. Yes He is resting now and is with your beloved granny I am so glad we had the time together in Hawaii, and that we talked for an hour last night we love you so much.”

We’re keeping Michelle and her family in our prayers.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Michelle Williams Announces The Passing Of Her Father At 68 was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: