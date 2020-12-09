VaShawn Mitchell brings his signature flair to holiday music on HOME FOR CHRISTMAS. While we continue to grapple with 2020 and the global pandemic, most of us will be spending this holiday season at ‘Home For Christmas.’

HOME FOR CHRISTMAS gives us music for every holiday occasion, while he reminds us of the ultimate Gift of Jesus, His hope and love given to us on Christmas. VaShawn shows off his diversity on the stand out song “Home With You,” featuring R&B legend Chanté Moore. The tender video is a throwback to 90’s love songs, and cozy holiday nights in front of the fireplace.

HOME FOR CHRISTMAS will be available digitally this Friday, December 11. Check out his music video for it below!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: VaShawn Mitchell Debuts Video For “Home For Christmas” Ft. Chanté Moore was originally published on getuperica.com