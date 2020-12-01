Ralph Tresvant & Johnny Gill Tease a New Edition Reunion On ‘The Real’ [VIDEO]

“The Real” welcomed friend to the show, Johnny Gill, who brought along former New Edition bandmate, Ralph Tresvant, as they tease a reunion of the group and a possible tour with fellow Boston-area boyband, New Kids on the Block!

Ralph also talks about his appearance on the series A Closer Look on UMC and how the classic song “Candy Girl” had to be changed because of him.

Here’s why he said they made the change:

Would you be down for a New Edition reunion?

