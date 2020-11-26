WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 26, 2020: Thankful For What I Got — Obama Talks The Black Community — Quarantine Time Period Could Be Shortened

1. Thankful For What I Got

What You Need To Know:

Two songs have been running through my head this week, perhaps because they have been playing in my car each time I get in. The first is William DeVaughn’s “Be Thankful for What You Got.” Even if you weren’t around for its 1974 debut, most of us can get with that smooth groove and lyrics:

2. Obama Talks Racism and the Black Community in Recent Interview

What You Need To Know:

Former President Obama is making the rounds in the media with his new book “A Promised Land” in tow. In recent interviews, he talks in depth about a variety of topics including racism and what his administration accomplished for the Black community.

3. Coronavirus Update: Quarantine Time Period Could Be Shortened for Those Exposed to the Virus

What You Need To Know:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is finalizing plans to shorten the recommended length of quarantine for those exposed to Covid-19.

4. Thanksgiving? Yep, I’m Not Doing That

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need To Know:

Thanksgiving has been a long time tradition in North America, celebrating a feast to commemorate a time where pilgrims, Puritans, and native Americans came together to celebrate the bounty of harvest the Wampanoag Natives cultivated throughout the year and shared with English settlers

5. Show Your Love for Black-Owned Businesses During Shop Black Week

What You Need To Know:

2020 has been a tough year for small businesses, especially Black-owned businesses. The pandemic has forced thousands to close their doors permanently, and those Black-owned shops that have been fortunate enough to stay open could use a little extra help these days.

