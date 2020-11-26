5 Ways To Get Creative With Thanksgiving Leftovers

I don’t know about you but after Thanksgiving I have a week worth of food left over. Even in this unusual predicament where I do not plan to have anyone over for the holiday, I will still be serving my crew up a big meal.

Here are some ideas to utilize leftovers:

Deep Fried Loaded Mashed Potato Balls- The Cookie Rookie

These little balls of joy are loaded with bacon, cheese, and onions are perfect for Thanksgiving leftovers! They’re the perfect side dish or appetizer. Recipe here.

Turkey Wild Rice Soup- Mama Cooks

Here’s something to do with all of that damn leftover Turkey! Recipe here.

Holiday Ham Pizza Rolls- Tonya Staab

These pizza rolls are a great way to use up that leftover ham. I don’t know about you but we always have slices of ham left behind. And what’s better than the taste of melted cheese and meat?! Recipe here.

Sweet Potato Pound Cake- Country Living

I can’t be the only one who makes too much sweet potato mix. Recipe here.

Turkey Cobb Sandwiches- Country Living

We love to make turkey sandwiches with our leftover turkey but this recipe adds a little extra pizazz instead of a slab of mayo. Plus, it is healthy. Recipe here.

