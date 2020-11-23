WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 23, 2020: Lawsuit of “Biblical Proportions” — 12M+ Covid-19 Cases — NFL’s Super Bowl “Weeknd”

1. Trump Lawyer Promises Lawsuit of Biblical Proportions

What You Need To Know:

Will the third time counting votes be a charm for Donald Trump or confirmation for Joe Biden?

2. Republican Judge to Trump Campaign: That’s a No

What You Need To Know:

Another federal judge ruled against the Trump campaign over the weekend. U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann dismissed the campaign’s effort to nullify millions of Pennsylvania votes cast during the recent election.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Covid-19 Cases Swell Past 12 Million

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, the U.S. hit another grim milestone, reporting more than 12 million Covid-19 cases nationwide. The country recorded more than 200,000 infections between Friday and Saturday. The death toll in the U.S. has surpassed more than 255,000.

4. 17-Year-Old Kenosha, Wisconsin Shooter Used Stimulus Check to Purchase Assault Rifle

What You Need To Know:

While in jail, Kenosha, Wisconsin shooter Kyle Rittenhouse admitted to the Washington Post that he used his $1,200 stimulus check he received while on furlough from his lifeguard position at the YMCA to purchase an AR-15.

5. NFL’s Super Bowl “Weeknd” Blurs $16 Billion Commerce & Culture Line

What You Need To Know:

R&B crossover sensation The Weeknd has been tapped to play the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

