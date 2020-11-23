6 Black Businesses To Support On Black Friday

Although this is the strangest Black Friday that many of us will experience in a long time due to the pandemic – it isn’t stopping retailers from hosting Black Friday sales or from people going out (or online) to shop.

Here are five Black businesses you can support on Black Friday:

HAIR & BEAUTY

The Black owned hair care line is loved by many and comes recommended by our fans on social media. Check out their website here.

Another hair care line recommended by our social media fans is Honey Envy. The brand was created by doctor and reality TV star, Dr. Jarrett Manning. Check out their website here.

FASHION & STYLE

With so many people vying for luxury purse brands, we reached out to our social community to find a Black-owned purse brand to support and this one stood out. The purses are beautiful and limited edition because the designer only creates them in small batches which means once the style is gone it will never return exactly the same. Check out their website here.

If you’re looking to represent, look no further than My Pride Apparel which specializes in shirts, hoodies, and other apparel intended on putting a spotlight on Black pride and culture. Check out their website here.

Unlike other clothing brands suggested to us, this one has smaller following but appears to have a strong fan base. It is easy to support viral brands but let’s show love to a Black-owned business trying to come up. Maybe find yourself a dress for a VIRTUAL New Year’s Eve party. Check out their website here.

MISCELLANEOUS

We can vouch for these candles ourselves! Not only do they smell good but they come with a powerful and inspiring message stemming from the owner’s own story. Founder Erin Cunningham began making candles after a burn accident left her immobilized and forced to restart her life. Check out their website here.

MOCA Defense sells self-defense accessory kits for Black women. Also, per their website, “Proceeds from every box purchased will support organizations that contribute to the overall growth, protection, and enhancement of Black women.” Check out their website here.

