WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 19, 2020:U.S. House Leadership — All-Black Referee Crew — Diabetes Technology

1. Same Ol’ Same Old in U.S. House Leadership

Despite disappointing losses suffered by Democrats in U.S. House races across the country this month, the Congressional body appears to be returning to the “Same Ol’ Same Old.”

2. Boy Scouts of America Facing Nearly 93,000 Sexual Abuse Claims

The Boy Scouts of America is heading into bankruptcy as it faces almost 93,000 claims of sexual abuse, alleging repeated fondling, exposure to pornography, and forced anal or oral sex. Initial claims totaled 82,000 then increased to 92,700 after Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline for submitting claims. At least 12,000 of these claims date back to the late 1940s.

3. Coronavirus Update: Survivors of Covid-19 are Diagnosed With a Psychiatric Disorder Within Months

A study by the University of Oxford has found that nearly one in five people diagnosed with coronavirus is also diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder like anxiety, depression or insomnia within three months. People recovering from COVID-19 were about twice as likely to be diagnosed with a mental health disorder as compared with someone who had the flu.

4. All-Black Referee Crew Set to Make NFL History

For the first time in NFL history, an all-Black crew will referee Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.

5. Diabetes Tech Is Catching A New Wave

Big tech companies like Apple (AAPL -0.82%), Amazon (AMZN -1.38%) and Google (GOOG -1.39%) are intensely focusing their efforts and heavily investing in fighting diabetes as another possible revenue source. Health tech is big business and projected to reach $149 billion by 2025, with the diabetes device market set to claim around $38 billion by 2026. Could this be the best chance for African American’s who over index in this disease to start seeing lower treatment costs, and allow these tech companies to capture a big chunk of the diabetic business?

