The Real co-host Jeannie Mai will be leaving Dancing With The Stars after being hospitalized. According to CNN, Mai was hospitalized for a throat condition which affects the lungs.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here,” Mai said in a statement to Good Morning America on Monday.

“I have pushed myself to new limited physically and mentally, so I am proud of how far we’ve come.”

Let’s keep Jeannie lifted!!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Jeannie Mai Hospitalized And Forced To Leave DWTS was originally published on kysdc.com