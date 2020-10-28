Coronavirus Update: New Stimulus Package Deal Won’t Happen Before Election Day

Americans hoping to receive additional aid soon through a new coronavirus relief package should implement a plan B. In a letter to Democrats earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced no Covid-19 relief bill would be passed before Election Day and blamed the White House for failing “miserably”.

“For a long time now, Congressional Democrats have laid out a strategic plan to crush the virus. The White House and Mitch McConnell have resisted, and on Sunday, Mark Meadows told us why saying ‘We’re not going to control the pandemic,'” Pelosi said.

“From ‘hoax’ to hundreds of thousands dead, the White House has failed miserably — not by accident, but by decision,” she wrote. “Now we know why they resisted science at the expense of lives, livelihoods and the life of our democracy. Again, it was a decision to do so.”

Trump countered Pelosi as he spoke with reporters on Tuesday.

“Nancy Pelosi is only interested in bailing out badly-run, crime-ridden Democrat cities and states. That’s all she is interested in,” Trump said. “She is not interested in helping the people.”

Earlier this month, the House passed a $2.2 trillion Covid-19 relief bill. The measure passed with no Republican support. Eighteen Democrats voted against it. The White House and Republicans, then introduced a $1.8 trillion proposal during negotiations with Pelosi, but Trump pushed for reluctant Republicans to increase the price tag.

According to a review by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health b, the risk of contracting Covid-19 on planes is ‘very low’, with proper safety measures.

Onboard ventilation systems coupled with masks, frequent cabin cleaning, and physical distancing during boarding and deplaning help reduce virus spread.

Mecklenburg County Health Department officials have ordered to temporary closing of a Charlotte church after its week-long convocation led to an outbreak that infected over 100 attendees and resulted in the death of three.

Officials say leadership at the United House of Prayer for All People has not cooperated with efforts to stem the virus’s spread.

Health officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Health say is it “highly likely” that fans of the L.A. Lakers and Dodgers are the cause of a rise in coronavirus cases in the county.

Two weeks ago, the Lakers won the NBA championship, and the Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday, events that have drawn people together for watch parties and celebrations that could contribute to virus spread.

In a letter to the heads of the Trump administration, airline trade groups and worker unions are calling on leadership to create a standard system of pre-departure testing and contact tracing to safely resume travel amid the pandemic.

“In the United States, eighteen states have some type of quarantine,” says the letter. “This patchwork of rules is confusing and discourages travel.”

