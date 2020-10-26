Jonathan Nelson called in to Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell this “Manifest Monday” to debut his fitting new song titled “Manifest.” Believe it or not, he actually wrote the song 18 years ago but it’s right on time now.

Nelson says the song was released in hopes to wake up the dreams inside of listeners, as it speaks to God’s purpose in each person’s life. Take a listen up top!

Listen: Jonathan Nelson Debuts New Song, ‘Manifest’ [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

