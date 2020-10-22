DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDLHS App

Judge Upholds Derek Chauvin’s Most Serious Murder Charge As Other George Floyd Cops

A  judge on Thursday upheld the most serious murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the now-fired Minneapolis police officer who used his knee to apply deadly pressure to George Floyd‘s neck earlier this year.

However, the judge also dropped the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin on a legal technicality that local officials feared could result in further unrest over the egregious police killing on Memorial Day that also resulted in charges for three other officers who were on the scene that fateful day.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill “dismissed the third-degree murder charge because the law requires that someone cause the death of another person while committing an act inherently dangerous to others.” Citing state Supreme Court precedent, Cahill said he was left with no other choice but to dismiss the charge.

Chauvin is still facing one count of second-degree unintentional murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter in the police killing that captivated the world after video footage of the alleged murder went viral and prompted global protests against racism, police violence and what is many times the deadly combination of them both. If convinced, Chauvin could be sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Cahill also ruled Thursday that the other three former cops involved in Floyd’s killing —  Tou ThaoThomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — each remain charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. It still needs to be sorted out whether they will stand trial together or separately.

Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer representing Floyd’s family, said he was “gratified” after Cahill’s ruling.

“We are gratified that the court preserved eight of the nine charges against Derek Chauvin, including the more serious second-degree murder charge for which we expect a conviction, based on the clear and evident use of excessive force that we all saw on video,” Crump said in a brief statement emailed to NewsOne. “We will continue to fight for justice in the civil courts and will advocate both for justice in the criminal system and for meaningful police reforms. The family of George Floyd has confidence that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will make sure that the officers are held accountable to the full extent of the law based on the evidence that we witnessed on that video tape.”

Many news outlets ran with a headline emphasizing the dropped third-degree murder charge instead of focusing on how Chauvin was still facing the most serious charges.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the development an “Important step toward justice for George Floyd.”

However, Walz also said that “public safety services and security assistance” were on standby if needed, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked the Minnesota National Guard to be prepared.

The news about Chauvin’s charges came a little more than two weeks after he was bailed out of prison for $1 million. He was freed from the maximum-security Oak Park Heights prison Oct. 7 and will now have months to ponder his actions ahead of his March 8 trial next year. Since the end of May, Chauvin was housed in the Oak Park Heights prison after he was moved from the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center in St. Paul.

Chauvin’s release came amid reports that a mural erected in Floyd’s honor had been defaced a second time following an earlier defacing of the mural that occurred in August.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Derek Chauvin, Cop At Center Of George Floyd’s Death, Arrested

George Floyd Mural in Minneapolis Defaced with Black Paint

Private Funeral For George Floyd Takes Place In Houston

George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston

30 photos Launch gallery

George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston

Continue reading George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston

George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston

George Floyd's private funeral in Houston will conclude the series of public memorials held for him across the country before he gets buried in his hometown. But the fight against racism and the demand for justice that Floyd's horrific police killing has inspired across the world has only just begun. https://twitter.com/therevcoms/status/1270453072989478913?s=20 Protests remained raging in the U.S. as Floyd was expected to be buried on Tuesday in a cemetery where his mother is. The funeral was taking place one day after thousands of people attended a public memorial and viewing held in Houston. Memorials and public viewings also took place in Minneapolis last week and on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd's sister lives. https://twitter.com/RzstProgramming/status/1270448730949459968?s=20 Floyd was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but he was raised in Houston's Third Ward. He was killed after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin tried to arrest him by applying deadly pressure to Floyd's neck. A medical examiner ruled it a homicide in a killing recorded on video by one of many witnesses imploring Chauvin to stop his brutal arrest of Floyd, who was handcuffed and face-down on the pavement when he died in broad daylight. https://twitter.com/Nicolejtay/status/1270414919364759558?s=20 The funeral was expected to include civil rights leaders addressing racism and police misconduct. But it will also aim to celebrate Floyd's life with a positive sendoff, Mia K. Wright, the co-pastor of The Fountain of Praise church, said. https://twitter.com/twmentality1/status/1270416385932439552?s=20 "We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs as many lives do but also a life that was connected to God and one that all people around the world have now connected to because of the tragedy and the trauma by which he passed," Wright said on CNN Monday night. "And so we want to have a home-going celebration, we want to remember his name." https://twitter.com/AmakaUbakaTV/status/1270411305099329540?s=20 Houston showed out in force on Monday with people waiting hours for tickets for admission into the Fountain of Praise Church to pay respects to Floyd. There was also a candlelit vigil held Monday night. https://twitter.com/JoshuaPotash/status/1270181799415685121?s=20 Following Floyd's funeral, he was set to be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens -- the same cemetery with his mother, "Cissy" -- located about 30 miles south of Houston. The final mile of the procession was expected to be led by horse-drawn carriage, according to the Houston Chronicle. https://twitter.com/PearlandPD/status/1269041442590199809?s=20 Floyd's killing has given the Black Lives Matter movement a resurgence of sorts as activists lead relentless protests across the country with demands that include defunding police departments. His death also prompted Democrats in Congress to introduce on Monday sweeping legislation that promises significant police reform. Also on Monday, the New York State Assembly overwhelmingly passed the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, a law named for the man killed by the NYPD nearly six years ago in a deadly episode eerily similar to Floyd's. https://twitter.com/morganfmckay/status/1270066341144399872?s=20 Floyd's funeral was scheduled to begin about 11 a.m. local time (noon ET) with his burial expected abut two hours later. It was being paid for by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Scroll down to see some of the moving images from Houston's final sendoff to George Floyd. This will be updated as additional images become available.

Judge Upholds Derek Chauvin’s Most Serious Murder Charge As Other George Floyd Cops  was originally published on newsone.com

Derek Chauvin , George Floyd

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Close