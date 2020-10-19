Coronavirus Update: New Poll Shows Pandemic’s Effects on Women, Minorities and Low-Income Workers

According to a new AP-NORC/SAP poll, 25% of U.S. workers considered quitting their jobs over concerns of contracting coronavirus. One-fifth of those surveyed say they have taken leave.

Lower-income workers – those working less than $30,000 per year – were more likely to have considered quitting than those in higher-income households.

Women are feeling the effects of the pandemic more so than their male counterparts. Fifty percent of women polled say the pandemic is a major source of stress in their lives, compared with 36% of men. When it comes to race, sixty-two percent of Black workers and 47% of Hispanic workers say it is, compared with 39% of white workers.

Two recent studies show that blood type may play a role in the risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus or developing life-threatening complications.

In one study, those with blood type O were “significantly associated with reduced susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the study authors wrote, meaning that although infection does occur in people with type O blood, they seemed to be less likely to become infected.

A second smaller study found that “a higher proportion of Covid-19 patients with blood group A or AB required mechanical ventilation and had a longer ICU stay compared with patients with blood group O or B,” the study authors wrote.

The studies, published in the journal Blood Advances, do not suggest that any single blood type is more protective or more dangerous regarding Covid-19. [READ MORE]

Speaking to campaign aides on a conference call on Monday, Trump criticized his government’s own scientists, particularly Dr. Anthony Fauci, for their criticism of his performance during the pandemic.

“People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Trump said of Fauci, calling him “a disaster.” In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes”, Fauci said he was not surprised that Trump contracted the virus after he held large events with little use of safety protocols.

To prepare for an increase in Covid-19 cases this fall and winter, CVS announced it will immediately hire 15,000 new employees. Of those new employees, over 10,000 will include full-time and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians to help distribute and administer coronavirus tests.

CVS is also preparing to administer 18 million flu shots this year, an increase from the 11 million administered last year.

Movie chain AMC Theaters announced it will offer rentals for an entire theater starting at $99 for up to 20 people.

Moviegoers have 17 movies to choose from, including new releases like “Tenet” and “Honest Thief,” to classics including “Monsters Inc.” and “Shrek.”

AMC has reopened about 500 of its 600 theaters nationwide, but owners have said they could run out of cash by the end of the year due to the pandemic.

