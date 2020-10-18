Willie Moore Jr Show
Scripture For The Week: “The Gift Of Peace Of Mind”

JOHN 14:27 (NLT)

I am leaving you with a gift—peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give isn’t like the peace the world gives. So don’t be troubled or afraid.

EXPLANATION:

Sin, fear, uncertainty, doubt and other forces are at war within us. The peace of God moves into our hearts and offer comfort in place of conflict. Jesus will give us peace if we are willing to accept it from him.

