Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

William Murphy Shares Glimpse Inside The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

The Get Up! Mornings crew welcomed William Murphy back to the Get Up Church this week.

You can catch him performing on the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour coming up this Sunday night! Listen up top for details!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!  

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM

Sign up for our newsletter:

HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM

William Murphy Shares Glimpse Inside The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Represent The Vote
Photos
Close