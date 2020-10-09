The Get Up! Mornings crew welcomed William Murphy back to the Get Up Church this week.
You can catch him performing on the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour coming up this Sunday night! Listen up top for details!
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM
Sign up for our newsletter:
HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM
William Murphy Shares Glimpse Inside The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb