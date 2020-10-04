Are You Registered to Vote?

Voter registration ends today in 13 states. This is the last day to register in order to vote in the November 3rd election. There are three options: Voter registration can take place in person. Mail-in registration must be postmarked by today, October 5. And with the exception of Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas, voter registration can be completed online. For more information, voters can go to Vote.Org or the state sites below.

Voter Registration Deadline Information for the following states:

Arizona: In person, online voter registration must be completed by October 5. Mail-in registration must be postmarked by October 5. To Register to Vote Online, Check Voter Registration Status, please go to: www.servicearizona.com

Arkansas: No Online Voter Registration. In-person voter registration deadline is October 5. Mail-in voter registration must be postmarked by October 5. Go to: www.sos.arkansas.gov for more.

Florida: October 5 is the Deadline for in-person, online and postmark date for mail-in registration. For more information, go to:

www.registertovoteflorida.gov

Georgia: In person, online voter registration must be completed by October 5. Mai- in registration must be postmarked by October 5. Go to www.georgia.gov for more.

Hawaii: October 5 is the Deadline for in-person, online and postmark date for mail-in registration. As of this year, the state of Hawaii will be Voting By Mail Only. Traditional Election Day polling places will NOT be available. You will be able to cast your ballot by sending it through the mail using the provided envelope or dropping it into one of the ballot drop boxes around the island.

Indiana: In person, online and mail-in voter registration must be completed by October 5. Mail-in registration must be postmarked by October 5. Please go to: www.indianavoters.com for additional information.

Kentucky: October 5 is the deadline for in-person, online and postmark date for mail-in registration. The deadline for Online Voter Registration in the 2020 General Election is October 5, 4:00 PM local time. For more Voter Registration Info go to: www.elect.ky.gov

Louisiana: Deadline for in-person and mail-in registration must be postmarked October 5. The deadline for Online Voter Registration is Tuesday, October 13. For more: www.geauxvote.com

Mississippi: No online registration. In Person Voter Registration must be completed by 12:00 Noon CT. Mail-In Voter Registration must be postmarked by October 5.

For more information, go to www.sos.ms.gov

Ohio: In person, online voter registration must be completed by October 5. Mail-in registration must be postmarked by October 5. Go to www.voteohio.gov for more information.

South Carolina: In-person and online registration deadlines were over the weekend. Mail-in registration must be postmarked by October 5. South Carolinians can check registration status at www.scvotes.org

Tennessee: October 5 is the Deadline for in-Person, online and postmark for mail-in registration. For more Voter Registration Info, go to: www.GoVoteTN.com

Texas: Online voter registration is not available.

In-person and mail-in voter Registration must be completed and postmarked by October 5. For more voting information, go to www.votetexas.gov

