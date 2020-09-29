Watch: Lecrae And Marc E. Bassy Team Up For “Wheels Up” Music Video

Fresh off the release of his Restoration album, Lecrae dropped a new video for one of its tracks called “Wheels Up” featuring Marc. E. Bassy.
In his new song about losing control, Lecrae describes what it’s like letting go, trusting God and landing on his feet following trial. Marc E. Bassy lends his vocals for the hook that solidifies the triumph of taking flight according to God’s plan.
