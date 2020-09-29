Da Brat and LisaRaye Reveal They Didn’t Speak For Months [WATCH]

LisaRaye celebrated her birthday last week and Cocktails With Queens on Fox Soul and the cast surprised her with her sister Da Brat in what they thought would be a good time.

The family reunion didn’t turn out to be the best idea since the sisters explained that they have been distant for some months. Since it had been a while, Brat thought coming to say happy birthday on the show would extend the olive branch, but big sister LisaRaye was not feeling it.

After the birthday girl spent time crying on camera, Brat shared that she was not surprised by her reaction.

“No, I’m not surprised, we kind of been a little distant or whatever, so I know she’s really surprised because we’ve had a little space in our relationship or whatever,” the rapper explained.

“From nothing bad, but I was just going through a bunch of stuff, and, you know, I didn’t want to worry anybody, and I have a whole new significant other situation, and I was kind of scared to talk to her about it. So I haven’t seen or talked to her in a long time.”

LisaRaye put into words that she was hurt that she found out that her sister decided to share her truth with the world and shared her public relationship with businesswoman, Jesseca Dupart, and didn’t tell her personally.

“I just did not want to hear it from the blog,” she said. “I didn’t get to hear it from you. I had to see it from someplace else, so I’m hurt. That’s what I am.”

The ladies of the show tried to mediate the situation between the two sisters but LisaRaye did not want to hear what anyone had to say, though she mentioned she appreciated the gesture.

“I don’t care what the f**k y’all sayin’. At all. Y’all don’t know s**t. At all. She do. You do.”

Da Brat then exited the group chat after the awkwardness of the show hit its peak. Big sister LisaRaye made clear that she was hurt that her sister would leave her out of such a happy and monumental moment in her life, but she’s open to closing the gap once she’s ready.

“That’s my sister! She ain’t going nowhere, I ain’t going nowhere. I just gotta wait until she feels comfortable to tell me about her life.”

You can watch the moment below.

