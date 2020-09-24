Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Tamron Hall Talks About Her Talk Show, Friendship with Alfredas

Did you know Tamron Hall and the Russ Parr Show’s very own Alfredas are best friends?

Hall called into the RPMS to discuss her talk show but the conversation veered into a funny back and forth between Russ, Tamron and Alfredas.

Check it out above!

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

HEAD TO THE RUSSPARRMORNINGSHOW.COM

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Close