Time Flies: Willie Moore Jr. Is Twinning With His Oldest Son [PHOTO]

Man, Willie Moore Jr.’s oldest son is almost a grown man! We can’t believe how quickly he has grown up before our eyes.

Recently, Willie shared a great picture of the two, along with a special prayer I believe most parents relate to. He wrote,

“Dear God,Thank You for giving me such a great son. One question though. Why did he get such cool hair and I didn’t? 🤣 I Love You God. Seriously, thank You for allowing me to live to see him become a teenager. Father God please allow me live to see all my children become grown. In JESUS name, amen.”

Check out the snap below:

