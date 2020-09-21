Scripture For The Week: ” Happy In Jesus”

ROMANS 15:13 (NLT)

So I pray that God, who gives you hope, will keep you happy and full of peace as you believe in him. May you overflow with hope through the power of the Holy Spirit.

EXPLANATION:

The Apostle Paul encourages us to live in peace with all mankind. We must rejoice with others—we are all God’s children and should love everybody. Harmonious living leads to kingdom building through kindness toward one another. After all, our hope is built on the solid rock—Christ Jesus!

