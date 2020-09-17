Willie Moore Jr Show
Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Jonathan McReynolds Songs?

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

We’re celebrating Jonathan McReynolds today (September 17) on what is his 31st birthday!

The soulful crooner’s fresh take on praise and worship songs makes him one of the leaders of the new school in gospel music, blazing new paths for the genre in mainstream media.

Throughout his 8-year career, McReynolds has won eight Stellar Awards, a GMA Dove Award and earned three Grammy nominations.

And did we mention that the ladies love him? It’s hard not to. He IS easy on the eyes.

So, how well do you know his songs? Test your skills below in our “Finish The Lyric” quiz.

 

Jonathan McReynolds

