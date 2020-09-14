Willie Moore Jr Show
Scripture For The Week: “What Are You Thinking?”

PHILIPPIANS 4:8 (NIV)

Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.

EXPLANATION:

If you are struggling with anxiety today spend some time alone with God. Talk to Him about your situation. Don’t put it on social media. God may not take them away immediately, but He will give you the peace and calmness to handle it. 

