RussRant: The Evolution of Ice Cube [VIDEO]

Russ Parr wants to know why Ice Cube launched his Black Agenda initiative within months of the presidential election?

Ice Cube says he’ll vote for whoever accepts his plan that benefits Black America but Russ is calling foul.

Is Cube really looking out for the interests of Black Americans? Watch the video below to hear Russ’ theory.

